James Prior Big Band are Steyning Jazz Club guests

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “The band was formed in 2017 for a one-off charity concert in aid of Cystic Fibrosis, followed by performing again a year later supported by jazz trombonist Mark Bassey and Vocal Fusion Acapella.
“For this 2023 Steyning concert, the band will be playing an array of musical styles from Doc Severinsen, Glenn Miller, Pat Metheny to Stan Kenton and are engaging some of the finest names in the business to join this 19-piece band. There will be Anderas Panayi, lead alto, who is an exceptionally gifted jazz musician, skilled in performance, composition and arranging, having performed and recorded with many singers such as Shirley Bassey, Jessye Norman, Paul McCartney, Seth MacFarlane and Elaine Paige. Mike Hext, lead trombone, is a trombonist and composer born in England who was the first ever winner of the BBC’s Young Musician of the Year Competition held annually since 1978. Paul Newton, lead trumpet, is also a composer and arranger; Pete Catar, drums, a gifted and versatile drummer, at home in any context, who ended 2015 by being named in the top eight jazz drummers in the world, and David Brown, vocals, who bring together, with this exciting band, an evening of the finest music and the thrilling sounds of a big band in full flight.”
Colin added: “This is also a further opportunity to renew your membership for the coming year: annual membership is £15 providing a greatly reduced admission charge of £10 for all subsequent 2023 concerts. Admission charges are £15 for non-members, £10 for members. The bar is now provided by Downlands Brewery, and the show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ."
Information from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.
April 15 (Saturday) brings Richard Leach’s Street Band. Richard, after first playing the trombone at school, embarked on five years of classical training before he ventured onto London’s jazz scene playing alongside top musicians.