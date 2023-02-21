James Prior Big Band are Steyning Jazz Club guests

“For this 2023 Steyning concert, the band will be playing an array of musical styles from Doc Severinsen, Glenn Miller, Pat Metheny to Stan Kenton and are engaging some of the finest names in the business to join this 19-piece band. There will be Anderas Panayi, lead alto, who is an exceptionally gifted jazz musician, skilled in performance, composition and arranging, having performed and recorded with many singers such as Shirley Bassey, Jessye Norman, Paul McCartney, Seth MacFarlane and Elaine Paige. Mike Hext, lead trombone, is a trombonist and composer born in England who was the first ever winner of the BBC’s Young Musician of the Year Competition held annually since 1978. Paul Newton, lead trumpet, is also a composer and arranger; Pete Catar, drums, a gifted and versatile drummer, at home in any context, who ended 2015 by being named in the top eight jazz drummers in the world, and David Brown, vocals, who bring together, with this exciting band, an evening of the finest music and the thrilling sounds of a big band in full flight.”