JamFest offers new music festival in Fishbourne

JamFest is a new music festival in Fishbourne this September, with all profits going towards towards inclusive play equipment in support of the local Let’s All Play campaign.

Musicians warming up for JamFest (contributed pic)

It is being organised by Fishbourne Playing Field Association (FPFA) on Saturday, September 16 at Fishbourne Playing Fields.

Spokeswoman Kate Freeman said: “JamFest will showcase a variety of live music from jazz to rock with local bands playing acoustic covers and original music throughout the day between 12 and 9pm.

“The event is being organised by the FPFA’s Let’s All Play project team. Proceeds will go towards the final phase to upgrade the local play park at Fishbourne Playing Fields and purchase essential playground equipment that will improve accessibility and enhance inclusivity. A family-friendly celebration, there will be quality entertainment for all ages including Dan the Hat who will perform fresh from Glastonbury and was voted best family festival entertainer 2022 by Festival Kidz. Fairground rides, food and drink stalls plus a licensed outside bar will also be available. This is the first year JamFest has been staged in Fishbourne and the plan is to hold the event each year.”

FPFA trustee and event organiser Dave Craddock said: “We wanted to host an event that celebrates local talent, brings together the Fishbourne community and has a real festival vibe. In staging JamFest, we would love to raise as much money as possible to complete this exciting project that benefits so many families.”