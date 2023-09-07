JamFest offers new music festival in Fishbourne
It is being organised by Fishbourne Playing Field Association (FPFA) on Saturday, September 16 at Fishbourne Playing Fields.
Spokeswoman Kate Freeman said: “JamFest will showcase a variety of live music from jazz to rock with local bands playing acoustic covers and original music throughout the day between 12 and 9pm.
“The event is being organised by the FPFA’s Let’s All Play project team. Proceeds will go towards the final phase to upgrade the local play park at Fishbourne Playing Fields and purchase essential playground equipment that will improve accessibility and enhance inclusivity. A family-friendly celebration, there will be quality entertainment for all ages including Dan the Hat who will perform fresh from Glastonbury and was voted best family festival entertainer 2022 by Festival Kidz. Fairground rides, food and drink stalls plus a licensed outside bar will also be available. This is the first year JamFest has been staged in Fishbourne and the plan is to hold the event each year.”
FPFA trustee and event organiser Dave Craddock said: “We wanted to host an event that celebrates local talent, brings together the Fishbourne community and has a real festival vibe. In staging JamFest, we would love to raise as much money as possible to complete this exciting project that benefits so many families.”
JamFest will take place at Fishbourne Playing Field, Blackboy Lane, PO18 8BE on Saturday, September 16, 12-9pm. The line-up includes Atomic Badger, Ticklin’ The Pickle, The Regis Jazz Band, Sophie Hodgson, Tim Sturdy, Ovation, The Jazz Bandits, Superstrings, Britonica. Tickets must be bought in advance; £15 for adults and £7.50 for children with under-fives enjoying free admission, available from JamFest2023. Fishbourne Playing Field Association (FPFA), formed in 1970, owns and runs activities relating to Fishbourne Playing Fields and The Fishbourne Centre. JamFest is collaborating with the FPFA’s Let’s All Play project team to raise funds to produce a playground that provides an accessible and safe space for children.