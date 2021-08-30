Janet Devlin plays Brighton on first tour in five years
Northern Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin plays Patterns, Brighton on September 6 on her first tour since 2016.
Janet will be appearing with her regular live band, plus a selection of special guests.
Fans can expect debut performances of tracks from her 2020 album Confessional, a handful of originals from her back catalogue, a few yet to be released songs and the odd fan-favourite cover.
Janet said: “I absolutely can’t wait to be hitting the road again in September 2021. By then it will have been five years since I’ve done a full national tour and I can’t begin to explain how much I’ve missed it!
“Releasing Confessional during lockdown meant all my live in-person promo and shows just couldn’t happen. This was so heart-breaking for me because singing live is one of my favourite parts of this job!
“There’s nothing more awesome than playing new music for people and being able to see and hear their reactions. I’m hopeful that by September the world will be somewhat normal again or will have adapted to whatever ‘normal’ is. I’m just so pumped for live music again and to see everyone’s lovely faces!”
The announcement of the tour follows a busy year from Janet. As well as releasing the final music video for Better Now taken from her Confessional album, Janet also released an EP called Versions Of Better, containing a number of reimagined versions of the song. The EP was followed by a special Halloween live stream on StageIt which outsold any of her previous shows on the platform.