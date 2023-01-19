Lewes-based performance poet Janine Booth is the headline guest for the first Open Mic Poetry of the New Year in Chichester when she reads new poems and mines her extensive back catalogue at the New Park Centre at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 25.

Janine Booth

Janine regularly performs around the country and occasionally beyond. Alongside several books of her own work, Janine’s poems have been included in numerous anthologies and journals. She comes highly recommended by some of the top names in poetry in Britain, including Joelle Taylor, Henry Normal and Attila the Stockbroker. Her writing includes poetry collections, books on politics and trade unions and on social issues such as dealing with autism.

Open Mic organiser Barry Smith said: “It’s a pleasure to have Janine opening the 2023 series of readings. She was one of the headline acts when I was reading at last summer’s Shout Out for Shelley bicentenary celebrations in Horsham, alongside Attila the Stockbroker. Janine grabs the audience’s attention quickly with her lively style of delivery. Often controversial and politically aware, it’s impossible to ignore her quick-fire delivery!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janine explained: “My poetry is inspired by experience, observation and the world around me. Whether opposing injustice or celebrating progress, I try to bring passion and performance to the subject. I like to think that my work is sometimes funny, sometimes serious, occasionally really quite angry. I describe my poetry performances as ranting, rhyming and revolting which gives you a good idea of the tone, pace and content. Some are formal verse, some not.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I come to Chichester, I expect to be performing poems about significant historical events, protest, mental health, expectations of being normal and being a disaffected middle-aged woman! I hope I might make you laugh. It’s possible I will make you cry, but I am confident that I will not leave you unmoved.”

Barry added: “Janine Booth will kick off the 2023 Open Mic Poetry line-up of guest poets in style. We have a fantastic programme in store in future months including Guildford poetry publishers from Dempsey & Windle, poets Janice Windle and Donall Dempsey, Brighton award-winning poet Robert Hamberger and Caroline Maldonado who shares her time between the UK and Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local poets will get the chance to share their own poems in the open mic section of the evening.

"Our audiences are always very supportive so it’s a great platform for writers to read their own work. We welcome poems on any subject and in any style, comic or serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s no stress or pressure so novices and experts can both feel at home. Just sign up on the door to read. Listeners are equally welcome.”