Jazz and fine dining is the Crawley promise

The Hawth in Crawley is promising a line-up of “delicious and entertaining” jazz accompanied by freshly-cooked meals this coming season. There are jazz lunches where you can enjoy “fantastic” music alongside a traditional roast and evening dinners offering a two-course meal and a jazz club ambience in the Spotlight restaurant.

Coming up are:

Friday, February 17, 7pm. Evening jazz dinner with Jo Harrop. The warm intimate voice of Jo Harrop with pianist Paul Edis will still have Valentine’s Day in mind, as well as showcasing songs from their album – a jazz journey through the seasons.

Sunday, March 26, 12 noon. Jazz lunch with Shireen Francis. Shireen is a warm, engaging and soulful performer with her own blend of jazz with flavours of gospel, blues, calypso and reggae. She is ever-popular at The Hawth. Inspired by artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Dianne Reeves, Carmen Lundy and Etta James, Shireen will be joined by pianist Mike Hatchard and bassist Julie Walkington for a varied lunchtime session.

Friday, April 28, 7pm. Evening jazz dinner with Karl Charity Trio. Karl Charity sings from the heart inspired by the songs of Chet Baker, Nat King Cole, Mel Torme and Antonio Jobim. There is the added bonus of Karl’s trumpet playing with his pianist Nick Cooper and bassist Peter Maxfield.

Sunday, May 21, 12 noon. Jazz lunch with Sarah Moule & Simon Wallace. Vocalist Sarah and pianist Simon Wallace bring an entertaining set of jazz standards including interpretations of the Great American Song Book and featuring a special celebration of the songs of Johnny Mercer. Sarah’s singing career began with six years as featured vocalist with the John Wilson Orchestra during which she performed for Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal College of Music. She has broadcast with the BBC Concert Orchestra and performed extensively with ensembles ranging from symphony orchestra, big band to duo with pianist Simon Wallace

