Jazz at the Harbour Club Shoreham Sunday 7th July
Paul Eshelby, as a trumpet and flugelhorn player is a legend within the music profession and rated one of the best trumpet players in the UK today.
In his long career he has played for many of the biggest stars including Ella Fitzgerald, Pavarotti, Freddy Mercury, Shirley Bassey and Phil Collins.
He played with the BBC Scottish Radio Big Band, the BBC Radio Orchestra, and for twenty-five years was the featured jazz trumpet soloist with the BBC Big Band.
He will be joined by vocalist, Sally Jane Hurst. Sally has a love of jazz standards and repertoire that extends far beyond. She can swing with elegant ease and deliver ballads with sensitivity and style.
The band line-up is completed with Mike Hatchard on piano, Nils Solberg on guitar and Paul Morgan on bass - all of them superb musicians in their own right.
As always it will be a morning of outstanding musicianship and good humour.
The show runs from 11 am to 1.00 pm. Doors 10.30. Admission, £15 (Harbour Club members £12) from WeGotTickets.com or phone 07855 693 356. The Harbour Club is in Harbour Way, BN43 5HG.
