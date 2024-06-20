Jazz at the Harbour Club Shoreham Sunday 7th July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 7th July Mike Hatchard’s Jazz Breakfast will welcome Paul Eshelby, a consummate trumpet soloist and improviser and talented vocalist, Sally Jane Hurst.

Paul Eshelby, as a trumpet and flugelhorn player is a legend within the music profession and rated one of the best trumpet players in the UK today.

In his long career he has played for many of the biggest stars including Ella Fitzgerald, Pavarotti, Freddy Mercury, Shirley Bassey and Phil Collins.

He played with the BBC Scottish Radio Big Band, the BBC Radio Orchestra, and for twenty-five years was the featured jazz trumpet soloist with the BBC Big Band.

Paul Eshelby, Legendary trumpet player

He will be joined by vocalist, Sally Jane Hurst. Sally has a love of jazz standards and repertoire that extends far beyond. She can swing with elegant ease and deliver ballads with sensitivity and style.

The band line-up is completed with Mike Hatchard on piano, Nils Solberg on guitar and Paul Morgan on bass - all of them superb musicians in their own right.

As always it will be a morning of outstanding musicianship and good humour.