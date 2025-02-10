Jazz Breakfast moves to Shoreham Centre

The popular Sunday morning jazz shows known as Mike Hatchard's Jazz Breakfast (which start at 11.00am!) takes off on Sunday 2nd March at the Shoreham Centre in Pond Road Shoreham with singer, Julie Roberts.

Julie, with her mellow smoky voice, singing blues and jazz ballads will be in her element.

And accompanying will be Mike Hatchard, himself, an irrepressibly talented jazz musician on piano and violin who may add a vocal or two. He has a rare gift for hosting jazz shows; Nils Solberg, a superb jazz guitarist and fine singer, and George Trebar an impressive jazz bass player. Together they make a wonderful jazz ensemble.

The show runs from 11.00am to 1.00pm with an interval. The ticket price includes a tea or coffee and a pastry and there is no online booking fee. £15 from WeGotTickets.com or phone Lindsay to reserve 07855 693 356.

Mike Hatchard, jazz piano maestro.

The Shoreham Centre is an excellent modern venue in the heart of Shoreham with nearby carparks (just £1 for all day on Sundays). There is lift/wheelchair access.

For an after show lunch there are many pubs and restaurants nearby.

More information on the website of Julie Roberts julierobertssingeruk.com