Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Greg has been a feature of the world jazz scene for 50 years and still spends 225 days a year touring the world. After graduating from Berklee College of Music in 1971, he spent two years playing alto sax in the Ray Charles band. In the 1980s, he was hired to play tenor sax in the revived Artie Shaw band. Following that experience, Greg ventured out as post hard bop soloist playing jazz festivals, jazz societies and jazz clubs throughout the U.S. Canada and abroad, including the UK, most of the rest of Europe and Russia.

“He recorded his first individual CD Live at Birdland in New York in 1991. Since then he has recorded a further 17 acclaimed albums as leader. He is an active educator, serving as Professor of Jazz Studies at Rhode Island College. He also shares his enthusiasm for music with students of all ages through private instructional workshops and clinics all over North America. His undying commitment to music, combined with his swinging intensity and ever-present jazz aesthetic, has earned him a title that he richly deserves: the Prince of Bebop.

“For this session, he’ll be playing with the John Pearce, one of the best kept secrets of the jazz world. He is the pianist of choice for many great visiting players such as Scott Hamilton and has accompanied many great singers such as Anita O’Day, Peggy Lee, Elaine Delmar and Annie Ross.

“On drums will be the brilliant young Italian Alfonso ‘Al’ Vitale who is now based in London. He counts among his heroes such greats as Art Blakey, Max Roach, Roy Haynes and the great Louis Hayes. On bass will be Jazz Hastings favourite Simon Thorpe.”