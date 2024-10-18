Jazz in Ditchling with Julie Roberts and Mike Hatchard
With her warm voice and her unpretentious style, Julie interprets songs from gutsy blues to sensitive jazz ballads. Her reputation and popularity continues to grow. Performances with Mike Hatchard are often sold out. Details can be found on Julie’s website julierobertssingeruk.com
The concert takes place in a charming venue, The Old Meeting House, The Twitten, Ditchling BN6 8TT at 7.30pm. The Twitten starts across the road from Ditchling Village Hall. Concert goers are welcome to bring their own refreshments.
Tickets for the November concert in Ditchling costs £12.00 from wegottickets.com