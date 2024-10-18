Jazz in Ditchling with Julie Roberts and Mike Hatchard

By David Roerts
Contributor
Published 18th Oct 2024, 11:11 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Jazz piano maestro, Mike Hatchard, is presenting a monthly concert in Ditchling on the second Sunday of each month. On Sunday November 10th Mike's guest will be Hurstpierpoint jazz and blues singer, Julie Roberts.

With her warm voice and her unpretentious style, Julie interprets songs from gutsy blues to sensitive jazz ballads. Her reputation and popularity continues to grow. Performances with Mike Hatchard are often sold out. Details can be found on Julie’s website julierobertssingeruk.com

The concert takes place in a charming venue, The Old Meeting House, The Twitten, Ditchling BN6 8TT at 7.30pm. The Twitten starts across the road from Ditchling Village Hall. Concert goers are welcome to bring their own refreshments.

Tickets for the November concert in Ditchling costs £12.00 from wegottickets.com

Related topics:Tickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice