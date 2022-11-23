Jazz standards to accompany classic silent movie - Steyning Jazz Club

For what perhaps is a first for Steyning Jazz Club, the club’s presentation on Friday, December 2 will be Buster Plays Buster, a show devised by London jazz drummer Buster Birch that enjoyed its debut in March 2011 and involves The Buster Birch Quartet performing jazz standards live to the screening of a Buster Keaton classic silent movie.

Buster Keaton and Buster Birch

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “The music has been arranged for the group, scored and sync’d to the movie, but also features plenty of improvised solos from the musicians. This creates a cohesive work which merges the two art forms into a unique experience for the audience. The movie will be Steamboat Bill Jr from 1928 and the quartet line-up will be Jo Fooks, sax; Neil Casey, piano; Pete Ringrose, bass; and Buster Birch, drums. This Buster Plays Buster presentation is without doubt one of those occasions that will be remembered long after the last note has been played. Previous audiences have not only been thrilled and totally captivated by music of such quality and sensitivity, but also the music’s cinematic enhancement.

“Drummer Buster Birch was greatly inspired by Buster Keaton’s two-reel movie The Playhouse from 1921 and went on to arrange the score for Steamboat Bill Jr from 1928. Since its debut in March 2011 Buster plays Buster has been delighting audiences with its magic and charm. Jazz enthusiasts have thoroughly enjoyed this well produced show, which includes a first-class jazz quartet featuring musicians of the highest calibre, performing live to enhance Buster Keaton’s classic silent movie.

“The bar is provided by Riverside Brewery and mince pies will be served to further enhance the Christmas spirit; doors open at 7.15pm and the show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.” Information Colin Jilks Tel: 01903 810395.

