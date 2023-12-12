Jazzing up for Christmas
Burgess Hills u3a Jazz Appreciation group have a real treat in store at their next meeting, the last for 2023- a performance by Jo Kimber.
Jo is a Sussex based free-lance vocalist who has worked with many well-known cabaret artists.
She now works with jazz musicians in duos, trios, quartets and big bands
As a solo performer she provides her own backing tracks and although Jo can sing in several genres her main repertoire is jazz standards.
Jo will be entertaining the u3a Jazz Appreciation group on Tuesday 19th December at Burgess Hill Town FC, Maple Drive.
The performance starts at 2.00pm at a cost of £5.00 to include refreshments and non-members are welcome.