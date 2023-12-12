Jazzing up for Christmas

There will be a treat for the u3a Jazz Appreciation group just before Christmas.

Burgess Hills u3a Jazz Appreciation group have a real treat in store at their next meeting, the last for 2023- a performance by Jo Kimber.

Jo is a Sussex based free-lance vocalist who has worked with many well-known cabaret artists.

She now works with jazz musicians in duos, trios, quartets and big bands

Jo Kimber

As a solo performer she provides her own backing tracks and although Jo can sing in several genres her main repertoire is jazz standards.

Jo will be entertaining the u3a Jazz Appreciation group on Tuesday 19th December at Burgess Hill Town FC, Maple Drive.