BREAKING

Jazzing up for Christmas

There will be a treat for the u3a Jazz Appreciation group just before Christmas.
By SUSAN MOODYContributor
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hills u3a Jazz Appreciation group have a real treat in store at their next meeting, the last for 2023- a performance by Jo Kimber.

Jo is a Sussex based free-lance vocalist who has worked with many well-known cabaret artists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She now works with jazz musicians in duos, trios, quartets and big bands

Most Popular
    Jo KimberJo Kimber
    Jo Kimber

    As a solo performer she provides her own backing tracks and although Jo can sing in several genres her main repertoire is jazz standards.

    Jo will be entertaining the u3a Jazz Appreciation group on Tuesday 19th December at Burgess Hill Town FC, Maple Drive.

    The performance starts at 2.00pm at a cost of £5.00 to include refreshments and non-members are welcome.

    Related topics:Sussex