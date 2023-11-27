Jeremy Huggett’s Jazz & Boogie Band play Steyning for first time

Jeremy Huggett (contributed pic)

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Jeremy Huggett’s Jazz & Boogie Band does exactly what it says on the tin by playing all your jazz and boogie favourites including the music of Louis Armstrong, Fats Waller, Fats Domino, Louis Prima, Duke Ellington and George Gershwin.

“Since their launch in 2020 the band’s lively and swinging sound and broad repertoire have ensured they are one of the most popular and busiest bands in the country, regularly performing to capacity audiences at jazz c lubs and f estivals throughout the UK. The band features an all-star line-up of some of the country's tops musicians. The band is led by award-winning musician Jeremy Huggett, on piano and vocals; with Alex Clarke, saxophones; Kevin Grenfell, trombone, trumpet and vocals; Simon Smith, bass; and Alex Goodyear, drums.

“Jeremy's early musical career saw him receive a number of awards. In 1989 he was nominated by musicians from the famous Old Duke in Bristol for a place at Johnny Dankworth's Summer School (Wavendon). In May 1992 he was invited to guest in concert at the Colston Hall in Bristol with the US 76th Army Band and in 1993 he won the award for Best Reed Player in the UK. Since then, Jeremy's gone from strength to strength, playing with famous names all over the country including Acker Bilk, Digby Fairweather, George Melly, Humphrey Lyttleton, Danny Moss, Pete Allen, Tommy Burton, Enrico Tomasso, Jim Fryer and Roy Williams, just to name just a few.”

Colin added: “This is undoubtedly an exciting band and the Jazz & Boogie Band’s debut appearance at Steyning Jazz Club promises to be a lively and swinging occasion, guaranteed to give an evening that's irresistibly syncopate .”