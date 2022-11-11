Jersey Boys head to Eastbourne stage

Jersey Boys c Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The show tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, who went from the wrong side of the tracks to become music legends. It features hits including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical features previous tour cast members. Michael Pickering and Lewis Griffiths return as Frankie Valli and Nick Massi respectively, with Blair Gibson as Bob Gaudio and Dalton Wood as Tommy DeVito. Luke Suri will play Frankie Valli at certain performances.

Also in the cast are Dougie Carter (Hank Majewski), Ryan Carter-Wilson (Swing), Emma Crossley (Mary Delgado), Jordan James (Gyp DeCarlo), Norton James (Norm Waxman), Michael Levi (Bob Crewe), Tom O’Brien (Swing), Nathan Routledge (Swing), George Salmon (Joe Pesci), Ellie Seaton (Lorraine), Daisy Steere (Francine), Amy West (Swing) and Damien Winchester (Barry Belson). It was written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

" They were just four guys from New Jersey until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of.

"But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different stort – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.