A celebration will be held in Worthing for the Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah commences at sunset today (Friday, September 15), and concludes after nightfall on Sunday. It will be a time of celebration and traditional observance for the Jewish community in Worthing.

A spokesperson for The Chabad Jewish Centre of Worthing said: “Rosh Hashanah marks the birth of humanity – the conclusion of the creation of the world with the formation of Adam, who encouraged all his fellow creations to recognize their Maker.

"Its significance and universal message is the unified acceptance and recognition by all humanity of our creator – the higher power in our life.”

Rabbi Shaya Gourarie, Rabbi at the Chabad Jewish Centre. Photo contributed

The Chabad Jewish Centre is ‘committed to enriching the local Jewish community’ through year-round programs and experiences. It is offering an opportunity for traditional Rosh Hashanah observances in a local setting by hosting the inaugural High Holiday Services in Worthing.

These will take place on Saturday and Sunday morning beginning at 10.30 am.

The spokesperson added: “These services are open to all and provided at no cost, designed to be user-friendly, explanatory, and engaging for everyone, including beginners.

“During the prayers, we beseech G-d to grant us all our necessities in the forthcoming year. Rosh Hashanah marks the renewal of all creation, presenting us with the ideal moment to implore G-d for fresh blessings, both for ourselves and our loved ones.

"These prayers also carry a profound introspective dimension, emphasizing the unification of all existence by recognizing that we all share the same creator.”

Rabbi Shaya Gourarie, Rabbi at the Chabad Jewish Centre – who collaborates with his wife, Mushky, on programming – said: "We aim to create a welcoming atmosphere and provide maximum comfort for all attendees.

“On the High Holidays, the gates of Heaven are open for all prayers – and so are ours. Feel free to arrive and depart as you wish – the door is open, and there's a seat waiting for you."

Prayer books are in Hebrew and English, and explanations of the prayers and their significance will be provided throughout the service.

A children's program will run concurrently with the main service at the same location, allowing children to experience the holiday on their own level.

In addition to the full-length services, the Chabad Jewish Centre will offer a program in the afternoon on the seafront near the Waterside Playground on Marine Parade: ‘Shofar at the Sea’.

"The Shofar's sound recalls the trumpet blast at a king's coronation,” Rabbi Shaya Gourarie said.

"On the first day of the New Year, G-d renews the creative energy sustaining the world, and we, in turn, sound the Shofar to proclaim His continued Kingship.

“This past winter, nearly a hundred individuals of all ages gathered at the steps of Worthng Town Hall for the ‘Grand Menorah Lighting’ ceremony, which marked the Chabad Jewish Centre's first program after its establishment."

Mrs Mushky, Gourarie of the Chabad Jewish Centre, said: “Many people expressed their appreciation for our programmes, the New Year celebration, and the increased Jewish presence in our community. We are thrilled to host 'Shofar at the Sea' New Year celebration and encourage all who can to join us."