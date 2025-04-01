JLS announce Sussex date on 2025 UK tour – and there's still tickets available

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This autumn will see arenas across the UK and Ireland come alive with the sound of music as JLS announce details of ‘The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour’ – and one of the 16 stops is in Sussex!

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boys will be at the Brighton Centre on Tuesday, November 25, having last played at the venue in 2023. Some tickets are still available via the Brighton Centre website.

As shown with their mammoth 2021 and 2023 headline tours, JLS can bring an electrifying atmosphere to packed arenas across the land. It’s a show packed front-to-end with classic pop bangers – including the #1 smash hits ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You’, ‘She Makes Me Wanna’ and many more. Factor in a whole host of other fan favourites, the boys’ irrepressible charm and slick dance moves, and a visually spectacular show, and it’s clear that JLS deliver an arena pop experience quite unlike anyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JLS said: “Your boys are back!! We’re SO excited to be back out on the road with another Hits tour bringing the full CLUB vibes to your city! There’s nothing we love more than getting to see you all and perform for you once again. We appreciate your support and we hope you’re ready to party with us.”

JLS are playing the Brighton Centre later in 2025

Fans who sign-up to the JLS mailing list HERE will receive access to a tour pre-sale which commences at 10am next Wednesday, March 26th. Tickets go on general sale HERE from 10am on Friday, March 28th.

JLS (Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill) instantly became one of the biggest pop sensations of this century when they debuted with ‘Beat Again’ in 2009. In addition to their five #1 singles, they also have another five Top 10 hits to their name. Their self-titled debut album went straight to #1, while their subsequent three studio albums all landed at #2 or #3. Winners of two BRIT Awards and five MOBOs, JLS fired back to the Top 5 in 2021 with ‘2.0’ which they followed with two of the biggest tours of their career. They returned to the spotlight last autumn with ‘JLS15’, an extended anniversary edition of their debut album, while JB Gill reached the final of last year’s ‘Strictly’.