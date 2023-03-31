John Ward Trio play Eastbourne

Club spokesman Nick Cant said: “Based in East Anglia, on the most easterly point of the British Isles, singer, musician and writer, John Ward, has established himself as a prolific and formidable songwriter on the folk, roots and acoustic music scene and has eight critically-acclaimed CDs and published books to his credit. John writes in a variety of styles, and has been commissioned to write songs and music for various projects, but his heart is in folk and roots music. Performing an eclectic mix of music, John tours extensively across the UK and beyond, most often with his trio and sometimes solo. He is a fine musician, specialising in acoustic guitar, bass guitar, harmonica and bodhran. John is also an experienced six-string guitar, bass guitar and bodhran teacher. John has achieved an excellent reputation as a writer of powerful, thought-provoking and witty folk songs that often draw upon his life in a gritty port town and his wider travels in the world.