John Ward Trio play Eastbourne

John Ward Trio are the guests at Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club on April 5.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 31st Mar 2023, 08:05 BST

Club spokesman Nick Cant said: “Based in East Anglia, on the most easterly point of the British Isles, singer, musician and writer, John Ward, has established himself as a prolific and formidable songwriter on the folk, roots and acoustic music scene and has eight critically-acclaimed CDs and published books to his credit. John writes in a variety of styles, and has been commissioned to write songs and music for various projects, but his heart is in folk and roots music. Performing an eclectic mix of music, John tours extensively across the UK and beyond, most often with his trio and sometimes solo. He is a fine musician, specialising in acoustic guitar, bass guitar, harmonica and bodhran. John is also an experienced six-string guitar, bass guitar and bodhran teacher. John has achieved an excellent reputation as a writer of powerful, thought-provoking and witty folk songs that often draw upon his life in a gritty port town and his wider travels in the world.

“After a life travelling on the road and making music, in 2014, Les Woodley, joined forces with John and Lynne to bring a fuller sound to these excellent songs that often capture the spirit of the times, and to perform them at folk clubs and festivals across the UK. The trio also draws on its wider repertoire of traditional and contemporary songs and tunes, particularly songs suited to chorus singing. The trio majors on powerful three-part harmonies, accompanied by acoustic guitar, bodhran, harmonica, double bass, mandolin, accordion and whistles.

"All self-taught musicians who are no strangers to busking, the trio’s performances are authentic and from the heart. Their choice of material, variety of instruments, versatility and engaging humour, not to mention John’s blistering bodhran solos, blend to delight and entertain folk audiences in intimate venues and bigger stages alike.”

    The Lamb Folk Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, upstairs in The Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH