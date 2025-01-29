Join a choir of hundreds in Worthing this April

By Lisa Brace
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 12:52 BST
Want to join a choir of hundreds for a special massed concert in Worthing this April?    West Sussex Youth Choirs are looking for young singers under 21yrs to join them and Arun Choral Society in a performance of Carl Orff’s mighty Carmina Burana.

This blazingly exciting choral extravaganza will be staged at Worthing Assembly Hall on Saturday 5 April.

The enormous chorus will be accompanied by players from West Sussex Youth Orchestra in this exhilarating ride through Orff’s interpretation of medieval poems with its pounding rhythms, catchy tunes, and sonorous Latin verses. If you are a young singer who enjoys performing with others and would relish the chance to take part in Carmina Burana, then get in touch at [email protected] West Sussex Young Voices is a treble voice choir that provides singers aged 9yrs to 13yrs with the foundations they need to become outstanding choral singers. This includes learning to sing in parts, music reading skills and developing their individual voices. No previous experience is necessary, just a love of singing and a willingness to learn. West Sussex Youth Choir is a mixed-voice choir for experienced and confident singers aged 13yrs to 21yrs. Youth Choir performers learn large-scale choral works, with opportunities to perform with an orchestra, as well as lighter and more contemporary repertoire.

An ability to read music isn’t essential and sessions offer a chance for singers to build their skills and confidence with a focus on having fun and being creative. Singers with changing voices are supported during rehearsals as they find their new tenor and bass registers.

Join a choir of hundreds and enjoy the fun of a live performance

Both choirs rehearse at Horsham Music Centre based at Millais School in Horsham on Saturdays. West Sussex Young Voices rehearses from 9am to 10.15am, and West Sussex Youth Choir rehearses from 10.30am until midday. John Randall, Music Centres Manager, said: “We know how much our young people enjoy belonging to our choirs, there’s a sense of camaraderie as well as numerous opportunities to learn and perform. For many it brings a real freedom and a chance to express themselves. A lot of our singers stay with us for many years and make lifelong friends. They’re a fantastic introduction to live performing too!” For more information about West Sussex Youth Choirs, go to www.westsussexmusic.co.uk/choir

