Join iconic British DJ Paul Oakenfold for an intimate podcast recording at Rockwater, Hove

Rockwater, the idyllic beachside lifestyle hub in Hove, invites guests to join British DJ, producer, remixer, and label head Paul Oakenfold for a very special podcast recording of ‘In Conversation With’.

Paul Oakenfold

Hosted by Danielle Perry in the beautiful Rockwater Lodge, the podcast will be recorded in front of a live audience this Friday 7th of April at 5pm. Tickets cost £25.

Paul is a superstar of the UK dance music scene. He founded the highly successful dance label Perfecto Records, and held celebrated residencies at two of the biggest UK super clubs of all time: Ministry of Sound and Cream. Major labels and artists have lined up to have Oakenfold remix, including U2, Simply Red, and New Order as well as Madonna and Cher. Paul most recently released singles with Luis Fonsi, Azealia Banks, and Aloe Blacc.

Guest host for the evening, Danielle Perry, presents on Absolute Radio and is a long-standing judge on the highly respected Mercury Music Prize judging panel. Nominated countless times for Best Radio Show by Music Week, she manages artists, oversees album campaigns and also jumps in the band van on tour from time to time herself.

Danielle will sit down with the music legend to explore how he pioneered house music to British clubbers during the late '80s, before taking the genre above ground, masterminding dance-minded productions and remixes by rock and pop stars.

This intimate chat with a leading light of dance music will not be one to miss.

