Julie Roberts and Mike Hatchard, Jazz and Blues at Holy Trinity Church, Hurstpierpoint

Julie is known for her distinctive mellow voice and her interpretations of songs from gutsy blues to sensitive jazz ballads.

Accompanying Julie, this time, is Mike Hatchard, an irrepressibly talented jazz and classical pianist, composer and vocalist. Mike plays frequently with distinguished jazz musicians and has accompanied many great singers over the years, starting when fresh out of the Royal College of music, touring America with Cleo Laine. He is the musical director of two local community choirs.

Admission is £8.00

Together they will present a varied programme of jazz, blues and good humour.

Admission is £8.00 Tickets may be reserved by email from [email protected], or PHONE 01273 835113 or tickets on the door.