"Kaleidoscopic wonders” on St Leonards stage

ExploreTheArch theatre company presents The House of Kaleidoscopes from August 8-22, daily at 8pm. Tickets £15 plus booking fee, under 19s free (must book); http://explorethearch.com/kaleidoscopes. The venue is Archer Lodge, Charles Road (opposite Markwick Gardens), St Leonards, TN380QXHannah said: “The seeds of inspiration for this show were sown as I travelled to Ghana for the first time early this year, a country to which I trace part of my heritage. In visiting a place that had previously resided only in my imagination, my perspective started to shift and continued to do so upon returning to the UK. A kaleidoscope holds a moment which continually unfurls into new perspectives. In the show I explore fragments of my personal narrative and joy in the constant shifting and opening up of new realities. Every performance will be slightly different as every audience is different, and that is the beauty of experiential theatre. The show is multi-sensory, and people are free to tune into whatever resonates for them. I invite audiences to step into the joy of shapes and colour in perpetual motion!”