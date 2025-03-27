Kendrick Lamar’s historic Super Bowl performance received 125 complaints from viewers, according to information obtained by The Hill. | Getty Images

The performance earned 125 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings

Kendrick Lamar’s celebrated Super Bowl Half Time performance was not for everyone.

A report has shown 125 viewers have complained about aspects of the performance to the FCC.

The complaints include the choreography, language and the performance being “racist.”

While many have celebrated the performance of Kendrick Lamar at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show, there are at least 125 people who did not enjoy it, according to The Hill .

They have reported that the FCC , the US equivalent of Ofcom here in the United Kingdom, received 125 complaints from viewers regarding the performance, with issues ranging from the choreography during the show through to claims of racism and gang affiliation.

The report obtained by The Hill contained several quotes from those who issued complaints over the performance, with one viewer writing: “The halftime show was terrible with the language and gestures. My younger kids did not need to see and hear this!”

Another viewer chimed in that the Super Bowl should consider “family friendly” performances next year and “not socially or politically centred.” They continued “It would be a nice change to have entertainment that truly shows what America should be; family, country, decency and respect.”

It is tiresome to have to send children out of the room during what should be a family event due to possible vulgarity and inappropriate language/gestures.”

Of the strongest complaints made to the FCC are those that have complained the performance was “racist” and “anti-white,” with a lack of “white” representations throughout the set.

“All these people complain about racism and if the Super Bowl halftime show isn’t racist then I don’t know what is. There wasn’t one white person in the whole show,” The Hill reports one viewer stated.

“They get away with it but if it was all white it would be a different story. The halftime show should have both Black and white and be appropriate for everyone. This was a disgrace and it gets worse every year.”

Despite the 125 complaints, the Half Time performance has become one of the most viewed in NFL history , with Nielsen stating that 125 million people tuned in to see Lamar become the first solo rapper to perform at the Half Time show.

Which mathematically speaking is 0.000001 of those who watched the performance complaining about it.

Kendrick Lamar is set to perform in the United Kingdom with SZA throughout July 2025. For more details on dates and tickets, check out our article announcing the Grand National tour.