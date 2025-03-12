Lamb of God - a concert for choir and soloists with Music Box and Laughton Village Choir

Hear how some of the greatest composers of choral music across the centuries have responded to the text of the Agnus Dei, with settings by Byrd, Bach, Rossini, Verdi, Saint-Saens, Faure and Barber.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time, Music Box presents a concert of choral music. We’ve teamed up with Laughton Village Choir to bring you a fascinating selection of settings of one of the best-known liturgical texts – the Agnus Dei (Lamb of God). Ending with the American composer Samuel Barber’s transcription from his famous Adagio for Strings, we’ll visit England, France, Italy and Germany along the way, with solos, duets and choral movements from across the centuries. The programme will include settings of the Agnus Dei from:

Most Popular

Mass for four Voices – ByrdMass in B minor – BachPetite Messe Solennelle – RossiniRequiem – VerdiRequiem – Saint-SaensRequiem – FaureTranscription of ‘Adagio for Strings’ – Barber

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia Mae Ellis is a locally born mezzo and graduate of the National Opera Studio, where she was sponsored by Glyndebourne as a New Generation Artist.

Lamb of God

Noa Lachman is a local soprano, who is also a director of Music Box Wealden.

Modulus is an acclaimed, locally based string quartet which specialises in contemporarymusic and collaborates with many international composers.

Tickets on the door or from Music Box Wealden website, venue is Holy Cross Church, Belmont Rd, Uckfield TN22 1BP

Date: 5th April at 6pm