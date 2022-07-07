Langham Brewery offers first LGBT+ Pride event

Rob Harris - Langham Brewery

They are promising a celebration of LGBTQ+ life in Lodsworth on the Cowdray estate, with drag queen DixieNormous, plus much dancing, live music and Camp Karaoke

Langham team member and event organiser Rob Harris set up the event: “I moved from London around 16 months ago with my husband after deciding it was time for a change.

"My husband and I had a small worry about being accepted into the community and we've been welcomed into our new home with open arms. I had the idea to bring Pride to the Brewery to celebrate LGBTQ+ life here in the countryside, and my supportive bosses and colleagues loved the idea.”

Lesley Foulkes, co-owner of the brewery, added: “Since our inception we've loved being involved with our local community in the myriad of forms that it takes.

"There's a warm welcome at the brewery for everyone and we can't wait to enjoy this new LGBTQ+ event ourselves. It has character and merrymaking written all over it. Can't wait to enjoy Dixie's performance!”

The daytime part of the event (midday until 5pm) will be free to enjoy, with saxophonist Martin Gray, Wavy Day, RnB and pop singer Jaz plus The Chichester University Cabaret Performers. From 5.30pm until 9.30pm there is a ticketed event, with a cabaret style show from DixieNormous, plus pride-style music and Camp Karaoke. Dixie will perform two sets at 7pm and 8pm, after which there will be dancing with a special Pride set until last orders at 9.30pm. Turkish/Lebanese street food will be provided from midday by Cara Gorda Cantina.

The day will also feature information and support for the LGBT+ community thanks to West Sussex Police, West Sussex NHS Trust, Chichester Council Wellbeing, Chichester Info Shop and AllSorts Youth, a temporary tattoo artist, Sheena’s Pride Cake stand, an introduction to Lemonade Ceremonies and more…

Rob added: “After volunteering for LGBT+ Switchboard whilst living in London and attending many Pride events in the city, it's great to be able to bring Pride to Langham's and raise money for the much-needed charity.

“I want Saturday, July 9 to not only be a fun day with some fab entertainment and information, but to also ensure that everyone knows that Langham Brewery is a safe space for everyone, no matter how they identify."

Evening tickets are now on sale, with ten per cent of ticket sales going to LGBT+ Switchboard, a confidential helpline that provides support on the phone, email and instant messaging. It’s a safe space for anyone to discuss anything, including sexuality, gender identity, sexual health and emotional well-being.

Their number is 0300 330 0630.