Foot in the Door has launched as a new series of band nights, played by young people, for young people at Graylingwell Chapel, organised by Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT).

Funded by the Foyle Foundation, the monthly evenings are designed to provide young people with the inspiration to perform, enjoy or get involved with live music and benefit from the well-being it provides.

Clare de Bathe, CCDT’s director, said: “The first evening saw three young bands performing. The first was an acoustic set from Lola and Mondo, a brother and sister band coached by local charity Ovation Music; followed by Rude Eyes, a Bishop Luffa band made up predominantly sixth-formers; and the headline act Electrical Fault, a young, upcoming indie band from West Sussex. The full 100 tickets sold out soon after being released, showing that the expected demand was real.

“In addition to the live band nights, Foot in the Door incorporates a programme of sound and light engineering that will train young people in the practical skills and provide them with real-world work experience to support them towards a career in the industry. The training will be aimed at young people struggling to find their way through academic life or find work in traditional industries, creating a foot in the door to something new and different. Participants will work towards the bronze Arts Award, with the option to progress to silver for those with more experience.

Foot In The Door by Tim Hills Photography

“The live band nights will take place on Friday nights, once a month at the Chapel for the next year, with hopes that they can become more frequent if the funding application to the Arts Council proves successful. March’s band night will feature The Jake Lynas Quartet and Kristyna Gilarova and takes place on Friday, March 17. Bookings are already available from https://graylingwellchapel.com/whats-on/. All tickets include a hot meal, with under 18s going free, 18-25s paying just £5 and over 25s tickets at £15.”

