Laura Mvula confirms Bexhill date

Laura has been shortlisted for the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize, for her critically acclaimed new album ‘Pink Noise’ out now via Atlantic Records. Laura will be performing this record and more at DLWP in 2022.

‘Pink Noise’ has seen critical acclaim across the board, NME’s ⅘ star review hails the record as being “steeped in liberation, not bitterness – it isn’t just a heartening comeback, but an absolutely sparkling pop album”, and The Sunday Times Culture name ‘Pink Noise as their ‘Album of the Week’ saying, “the classically trained Brum composer and songwriter sashays through a sequence of songs that affirm her position as one of this country’s most distinctive artists”. Loud & Quiet praised the album’s “sparkly synths, super-tight rhythm section and huge production” with MOJO’s 4 star review calling Laura “a gifted arranger with a distinctive cri de coeur and this is where she soars”.