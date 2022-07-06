Le Vent du Nord play Emsworth

Le Vent du Nord

Promoter Mark Ringwood said: “Le Vent du Nord are arguably Quebec's most decorated folk band and since their formation in 2002 have played more than 2,000 concerts across four continents.

“On Tuesday, July 12 they play at St James Church, Emsworth as the penultimate concert in the current WemsFest programme. As leading exponents of Quebec's exciting and progressive Francophone folk movement they've won two JUNO's (Canadian equivalent of a Grammy), a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, a Canadian Folk Music Award, and Artist of the Year at the North American Folk Alliance. Their collaborations have included performing and recording with a wide range of musicians including The Chieftains, Breabach, Harry Manx and Julie Fowlis. Their music is best described as the modern sound of tradition – a music for the here and now.”

Le Vent du Nord take to the stage at 8pm and tickets are available from Bookends (Emsworth), Harbour Records (Emsworth) and www.wegottickets.com.

The gig comes under the WemsFest banner.