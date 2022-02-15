Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant confirms Bexhill date

Saving Grace, featuring Plant on vocals, will be in Bexhill on Friday 8 April 2022 at 7pm with tickets going on sale from the venue on Friday 18 February 2022 at 9.30am.
Saving Grace, the co-operative featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar), and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro) have announced a full UK tour for April and May 2022 following a selection of live dates last year.
Since forming in 2019, Saving Grace have received wide acclaim for their live shows including from Bob Harris who called it ‘one of the best gigs I’ve seen in years.’
Toni Woodward, Americana UK, summed up the ethos of the cooperative by saying: “These five musicians have produced a supreme ninety minutes of music with considered interpretations of others’ compositions, ensuring they present an innovative exploration of the songs whilst maintaining their true essence. Furthermore, this odyssey has been undertaken in the spirit of appreciation, musicianship, and exultation: they truly are a band of joy!”