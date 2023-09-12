The festival approaches its final weekend featuring artwork from more than 1,000 creatives at over 180 free exhibitions.

Artwave 2023 was launched on Saturday, September 2, and runs over three weekends until Sunday, September 17.

One of the impressive features of the festival is the opportunity to follow a route through rural villages in Lewes district, taking in a dazzling array of exhibitions along the way.

The festival, which was first launched in 1993, also includes the opportunity to visit artists' private homes and studios, as well as more unusual venues such as a vineyard and a brewery.

Sussex Contemporary Presents at Plumpton Racecourse

Carole Buchan, who organised the first ever Artwave, said her aim as Lewes District Council’s first arts officer was “to make the arts accessible to all.”

For the first time, Plumpton Racecourse is an Artwave venue and is hosting The Sussex Contemporary Presents, showcasing the work of 100 Sussex artists and makers alongside demonstrations, workshops and talks.

Jo Myles, creative director of The Sussex Contemporary, said: "It’s an absolute joy to bring together and showcase artists and makers from across the county of Sussex in this special year of Artwave.

"Visitors at our opening weekend delighted in the talent and community of creatives as well as the stunning venue of Plumpton Racecourse. We’ve created a new and exciting programme never seen before at the festival with a fresh cohort of talent each weekend."

Another highlight of the Rural Trail is the diverse exhibition at the 11th century St Nicholas Church in Iford encompassing paintings, drawing, prints, sculpture, ceramics jewellery and textiles made by local artists.

The historic Hamsey Old Church in Hamsey is also an Artwave venue worth visiting as are Mike Pattison’s mechanical moving sculptures at the Old Police House, Newhaven Road, Rodmell.

Visitors can also follow trails through Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven and Peacehaven.

Festival guides are available at Lewes and Seaford Tourist Information Centres or online at www.artwavefestival.org