Life, love and the Swinging Sixties at Eastbourne pub

The Swinging Sixties hits the stage, literally, at Eastbourne’s Hart Pub for a three night show starting Friday September 15.
By Mark DimmockContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 10:28 BST

Called ‘Life, this musical extravaganza sees a gang of five fabulous girls navigate their love lives, with the help of Hedda Hopper, an agony aunt from a women’s magazine.

Through tears, laughter, dancing and singing the girls steer the winding road of life and eventually…well you’ll have to see the show to find out!

Performed by the Hart Players, the show is a must see for anyone who loves the 60’s and it’s smorgasbord of iconic hits.

Some of the 'Life' cast with East Sussex Hearing's CEO David Rowan. Picture by Mark DimmockSome of the 'Life' cast with East Sussex Hearing's CEO David Rowan. Picture by Mark Dimmock
Tickets are £10, with all proceeds going to Eastbourne based charity East Sussex Hearing, who support people with hearing disabilities throughout the county.

Show director George Chapman said: “Life, is attribute to the 60’s, the people who lived through it and all the diva’s who helped make it a decade to remember. The show offers a great night out with the opportunity to sing along to some great songs and help raise much needed funds for charity.

Life is on for three nights at The Hart, 89 Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, BN21 3RR starting Friday 15th September and closes Sunday 17th September. All performances start at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://hartplayers.org.uk/show-item/life/ and are £10.

