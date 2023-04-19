Lifting the curtain on state secrecy - new book

Geoffrey, who lives in Chichester, explained: “My work as a TV producer brought me into contact with various closed worlds – of secret intelligence agencies, special military units etc. I’ve been able to see behind the curtains such outfits draw around themselves, albeit only briefly but long enough to observe how human weakness, ambition and political expediency can align in the shadows. People are intrigued by spooks and that which they cannot see and most likely, don’t understand. My novel draws from personal knowledge and experiences and in many ways illustrates how the Law of Unexpected Consequences comes to bear even in the best run conspiracy.

“Death in a Time of Conspiracy is not a car-chase-bang-bang-you’re-dead airport thriller. It has depth and nuance, strong female characters and an emphasis on the human cost of when agents go rogue. It was partly inspired by a man who’d worked undercover for the British authorities and wanted me to write a book about his life. As I was rather fond of my own, I declined. He wasn’t short of murderous enemies who’d get to him through me. In the end, he understood my reasoning. He’s dead now…but from natural causes. With regard to writing; the process is not unlike pain…it’s rather pleasant when it stops.

“This is my fourth political thriller. The first, A Place of Strangers, relates to the Holocaust and was inspired by information given to me by a European diplomat who’d worked covertly for the Mossad, Israel’s secret intelligence service. My last effort, The Boy From Zion Street, uses my dysfunctional postwar childhood as a backdrop for a tale of vengeance, blackmail and conspiracy engulfing a judge before the 2015 general election here.”

