Linde Nijland offers Eastbourne concert

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Linde tours all over Europe with her crystal clear voice and pure performance. She is probably best known for her sincere renditions of Sandy Denny song material. She wowed the Lamb Folk Club with these and her own songs when she last visited us. In 2014 Linde sang guest vocals during Fairport Convention's Dutch tour. Linde was also part of the BBC Radio 2 documentary about Sandy Denny by Bob Harris in 2008. Linde started singing at a young age with female folk duo Ygdrassil. She then recorded five albums and played at many venues and festivals like Lowlands and Noorderslag. 2007 marked the end of this remarkable Dutch duo and Linde continued as a successful folk singer and songwriter. In recent years she has been working internationally in close cooperation with skilled multi-instrumentalist Bert Ridderbos (guitars, banjo, cittern, accordion). Apart from her albums with Ygdrassil and Sings Sandy Denny, Linde has made a Dutch album, the poetic Visman and an album with winter songs. In 2011 a DVD/CD of her adventurous musical journey to Bhutan in 2008 was released. It showed intriguing performances by Linde and Bert Ridderbos in Serbia, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, India and Bhutan, partly together with local traditional musicians. In Bhutan Bert and Linde perfomed at the centenary concert in honour of the crowning of the fifth King.