Littlehampton choir offer rock musical in support of male suicide prevention

The Edwin James Festival Choir

Prior to the break, the choir were faced with having to find a new venue for rehearsals and concerts after 24 years at St James’s Church.

They are now happily based at their new venue at Littlehampton United Church – and immersed in weekly rehearsals in readiness to perform the rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

Jesus Christ Superstar will be performed at Littlehampton United Church, 1 High Street, Littlehampton, BN17 5EG on Saturday, April 9. The performance will start at 7.30pm with doors opening at 6.45pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £4 for children under 16 years of age and will be available at the door or can be reserved by telephoning 01243 582330.

Originally conceived as a musical album prior to its creation as a rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is loosely based on the Gospels’ Accounts of the Passion with much of its plot centred around Judas who has become dissatisfied with the way Jesus is leading his disciples.

Various contemporary views, sensibilities and slang are used to diffuse the rock opera’s lyrics with their ironic references to modern life puncturing the depiction of political events. Performed by the Edwin James Festival Choir, it is an amateur production by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd who agreed to extend the Choir’s licence to 2022.

James Rushman, musical director, said: “The choir are thrilled that we are able to perform Jesus Christ Superstar in our new concert venue at Littlehampton United Church having performed at St James Church for so many years.”

The main lead role of Jesus will be played by Chris Chewter with Helen Chewter performing the role of Mary. Derek Yeates takes the role of Herod with Ian Shepherd as Pontius Pilate and Chris Allen making a welcome return in the role of Judas.

The Edwin James Festival Choir has raised a lot of money for local charities and local branches of national charities over the years since it was formed. Donations made at this performance will go to CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

CALM is a registered charity based in England and run as a free, confidential and anonymous helpline as well as operating a webchat service, offering help, advice and information to anyone struggling or in crisis.

The key purpose of CALM is suicide prevention. Initially a Department of Health pilot project launched in late 1997, it was then rolled out to Merseyside in 2000 as a helpline specifically targeted at young men who were unlikely to contact mainstream services and who were at a greater risk of suicide.

In 2015 rapper and singer-songwriter Professor Green was named as patron for the charity.

James added: “The choir are excited to be able to return to performing again and are looking forward to the four major concerts scheduled for this year.

“The choir are still taking on new members and rehearsals for the next concert will commence on Wednesday, April 13 at 7.30pm at Littlehampton United Church. The choir’s next concert will be a Platinum Jubilee Concert on June 11 at St Mary’s Centre, Grassmere Close, Felpham where the 65-strong choir will be joined by the Edwin James Festival Orchestra. Tickets are priced at £10 and details are available by telephoning 01243 582330.”

