Littlehampton Elvis tribute band guitarist's first solo gig proves a big success

Nik Holland is going solo for the first time

Years after he played as the lead guitarist in an Elvis Presley tribute band, musician Nik returned to the stage to 'give it a go' on his own.

He performed at The Old Corn Store bar and bistro, in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, on June 25.

Nik said: "I did warn the customers at the start of the first set I might make a few mistakes, however the very first song, Elvis' See See Rider, drew a very loud cheer.

"Then in the second set, Rhett Akins' Drivin’ My Life Away saw line dancing manifest. It could not have gone better and the homemade guitars really did behave themselves."

This was the first entertainment at the venue under the new owners and Nik said his 'delve into the world of playing electric guitar and singing for the first time' had borne fruit.