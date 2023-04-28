Edit Account-Sign Out
Live community keyboard concert in Horsham

Melody Times presents Rod Pooley live in Concert at the Roffey Club Spooners Road in Horsham on Wednesday May 10. Doors open 6.45pm. Concert 7.15pm to 9.30pm.

By David BraithwaiteContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 08:40 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:52 BST
Music for today from Music of the pastMusic for today from Music of the past
Music for today from Music of the past

An evening of popular music for all. Come along and listen to Rod, a master of UK organ jazz, lively Latins, the sound of swing, orchestral favourites and much more.

Great entertainment in friendly surroundings and free parking. Tickets on the door £10 cash

