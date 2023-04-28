Live community keyboard concert in Horsham
Melody Times presents Rod Pooley live in Concert at the Roffey Club Spooners Road in Horsham on Wednesday May 10. Doors open 6.45pm. Concert 7.15pm to 9.30pm.
An evening of popular music for all. Come along and listen to Rod, a master of UK organ jazz, lively Latins, the sound of swing, orchestral favourites and much more.
Great entertainment in friendly surroundings and free parking. Tickets on the door £10 cash