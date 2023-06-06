Live wrestling comes to Lancing this weekend (Saturday June 10)

The action packed two hour show features a star studded line up including appearances from not one but two champions.
The official SWF champion The Bruiser takes on masked sensation Illusionist as The Kapow Champion Twitch challenges title contender , The wrestling Ghostbuster Dr Logan in the two feature matches.
The king of Performance Kelly Sixx takes on fan favourite Jack Lumber and Hard hitter Joshua James tackles high flyer Billy Whizz.
All the action starts at 7pm with doors opening at 630pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Kapowwrestling.co.uk or on the door.