NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement

Live wrestling comes to Lancing this weekend (Saturday June 10)

The superstars of the wrestling world head to Lancing Manor Leisure Centre this coming Saturday (June 10th) at 7pm when Kapow Wrestling and SWF Wrestling UK bring their ultimate family show to town.
By Chris EdenContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:29 BST
The Bruiser will be on action on Saturday night The Bruiser will be on action on Saturday night
The Bruiser will be on action on Saturday night

The action packed two hour show features a star studded line up including appearances from not one but two champions.

The official SWF champion The Bruiser takes on masked sensation Illusionist as The Kapow Champion Twitch challenges title contender , The wrestling Ghostbuster Dr Logan in the two feature matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The king of Performance Kelly Sixx takes on fan favourite Jack Lumber and Hard hitter Joshua James tackles high flyer Billy Whizz.

Most Popular
    The Bruiser will be on action on Saturday night The Bruiser will be on action on Saturday night
    The Bruiser will be on action on Saturday night

    All the action starts at 7pm with doors opening at 630pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Kapowwrestling.co.uk or on the door.

    Related topics:Lancing