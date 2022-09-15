Liverpool legend set to entertain Horsham with stories of his illustrious career

Affectionately known as super-sub after his off the bench heroics helped steer the team to several successes and trophy laden seasons, David Fairclough will be speaking at The Clubhouse in Albion Way on Wednesday, September 21.

In a career that spanned 15 years, Fairclough lifted the European Cup, the UEFA Cup, the league title, the European Super Cup and the Charity Shield.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loved by Liverpool fans for his achievements, and football fans globally for his genuine and honest nature, it is sure to be a night for enthusiasts of the beautiful game.

Most Popular

Liverpool legend David Fairclough is coming to Horsham, with the European Cup trophy in tow, to entertain football fans with stories of his illustrious career

Venue owner Nick McDowell said: “We love hosting legend nights and our past three have been incredible. This one though, we feel is something extra special.

“A player that helped orchestrate such success for his club must have some amazing stories to share with football fans of all ages, as well as fans from all clubs.”

Event host Russell Bedford added: “I have been a Liverpool fan for years and to hear stories from someone that has seen it all, done it all and won it all is incredible.

“We hope everyone coming along gets to enjoy the show and have a laugh with David at the same time.”

Fans are able to book tickets as single entry or in tables or two, four or six and can add a meet or greet to their booking if they would like photos with Fairclough and to have their memorabilia signed by the legend.

The event is scheduled to start at 7pm and is estimated to finish between 10pm and 10.30pm.