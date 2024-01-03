Local Artist comments on 'successful' music charity New Years event

Audio Active in Worthing had a New Year’s Eve event to celebrate the work of the artists that have collaborated with them this year. Here’s how it went.

Audio Active is a music charity that provides opportunities for emerging artists in Sussex to attend free music-making classes, rap classes as well as events.

AudioActive was set up in 1999 by a small team of music heads and youth workers. Their supporters include the likes of Youth Music, Arts Council England, local authorities, Public Health, Comic Relief, PRS Foundation and many more.

For New Year’s Eve, they put on a free New Year’s Eve Party and event to showcase performances from local artists. The artists performed to a sold-out crowd and the acts included M!KUDO, Lilly Wolfe, Louie Le Vack, Riality, Lori Asha, Ocarina, Jaebo, Lord, JJM, Beav, The Kick, Haf Crew and DB.

Upcoming Sussex Band 'The Kicks' playing at the New Year's Eve event.

We spoke to Marshall Mandiangu, who performs under the alias M!KUDO and hosted this event to find out how it went. Marshall said: “Everyone had a great time, a lot of real emotive and very emotionally heavy things were said. There was such power in the youth overcoming adversity and a lot of challenges.