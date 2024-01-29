BREAKING

Long Man Brass at Hellingly Church

Experience the glory of brass music from the Renaissance to the Baroque in the lovely setting of Hellingly Church, with iconic works by masters such as Monteverdi, Handel, Bach and Purcell alongside lesser-known gems by Gabrieli, Scheidt, Pezel and Byrd. Formed in 2022 from five of the best brass players in Sussex, Long Man Brass explore repertoire for the modern brass quintet. Its members are active musicians and educators who have performed at major venues with many of the country's leading orchestras.
Published 29th Jan 2024, 09:20 GMT
24-03-24 at 15:00

Hellingly Church, Church Ln, Hellingly, Hailsham BN27 4HA

    Long Man Brass presents a programme of Renaissance to Baroque brass music from or influenced by works from the late 15th to the early 18th century, a period of history significant in the development of composition as well as innovations to brass instruments themselves.

    Complimenting such icons of the era as Monteverdi, Handel, Bach and Purcell will be lesser known but equally significant works from the likes of Gabrieli, Scheidt, Pezel and Byrd as we travel on a journey through the development of brass music to its conclusion as the modern brass quintet with more recent works bearing tribute and influence to the old schools.

    Hosted in the suitably ambient surroundings of Hellingly church, Long Man Brass aim to reproduce the spirit and style of the era through a modern brass quintet inviting listeners to explore the glory of Renaissance music in an authentic yet familiar setting.

    LONG MAN BRASSAndrew Baxter, trumpet,Marcus Plant, trumpetEmma Laurens, french hornChris Schmidt, tromboneDavid Hush, tuba

    Formed in 2022 from some of the best brass players in Sussex, Long Man Brass are a group of musicians who came together with the primary objective of exploring and developing purpose written repertoire for the modern brass quintet of two trumpets, french horn, trombone and tuba.

    Just at home with the contemporary as with the Renaissance, Long Man Brass are equally keen to showcase regional living composers encouraging the composition of works for the often overlooked brass ensemble.

    Individually, the members of the quintet are active musicians and educators having performed collectively with many of the country's major orchestras at some of the best venues through many musical genres.

    Tickets from musicboxwealden.co.uk/concert/c016-long-man-brass/