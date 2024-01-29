Long Man Brass at Hellingly Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Long Man Brass

24-03-24 at 15:00

Hellingly Church, Church Ln, Hellingly, Hailsham BN27 4HA

Long Man Brass

Long Man Brass presents a programme of Renaissance to Baroque brass music from or influenced by works from the late 15th to the early 18th century, a period of history significant in the development of composition as well as innovations to brass instruments themselves.

Complimenting such icons of the era as Monteverdi, Handel, Bach and Purcell will be lesser known but equally significant works from the likes of Gabrieli, Scheidt, Pezel and Byrd as we travel on a journey through the development of brass music to its conclusion as the modern brass quintet with more recent works bearing tribute and influence to the old schools.

Hosted in the suitably ambient surroundings of Hellingly church, Long Man Brass aim to reproduce the spirit and style of the era through a modern brass quintet inviting listeners to explore the glory of Renaissance music in an authentic yet familiar setting.

LONG MAN BRASSAndrew Baxter, trumpet,Marcus Plant, trumpetEmma Laurens, french hornChris Schmidt, tromboneDavid Hush, tuba

Formed in 2022 from some of the best brass players in Sussex, Long Man Brass are a group of musicians who came together with the primary objective of exploring and developing purpose written repertoire for the modern brass quintet of two trumpets, french horn, trombone and tuba.

Just at home with the contemporary as with the Renaissance, Long Man Brass are equally keen to showcase regional living composers encouraging the composition of works for the often overlooked brass ensemble.

Individually, the members of the quintet are active musicians and educators having performed collectively with many of the country's major orchestras at some of the best venues through many musical genres.