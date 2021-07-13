Lucy Parham and Tim McInnerny celebrate Rachmaninoff at Fairlight Hall

Lucy Parham

Known internationally for her Composer Portraits in words and music including Clara Schumann, Chopin, Liszt and Debussy, pianist Lucy Parham has created a new programme.

Elegie chronicles the life of composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Though he became an exile in 1917, Russia remained deeply rooted in Rachmaninoff’s soul.

His cultural identity and his longing for his homeland imbue his music, not least the many much-loved works he wrote for his own instrument, the piano. The narrative, scripted from letters and diaries, follows Rachmaninoff from his youth in Russia, through his subsequent self-imposed exile in 1917 and finally to California USA, where he died in 1943.

The concert includes many of his best-loved works for solo piano, including a selection of Preludes, Etudes-Tableaux and Moments Musicaux, some of his own transcriptions and the haunting Elégie, as well as works by Scriabin and Tchaikovsky.

Tickets for the lunchtime performance cost £40 and include access to the gardens one hour before the event. There will be a cash bar on site.

Grounds open 11.30am; performance 12.30-1.30pm (no interval).

