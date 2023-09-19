Macbeth ten years on for East Sussex company

Bowler Crab artistic director Stephen John, who is also playing the role of Macbeth, said: “Bowler Crab has been running for ten years now and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate that than to return to our roots in 2013. Our first two plays in 2013 were Macbeth and Dream, two of Shakespeare’s finest works and definitely his most magical. We’ve revived both plays several times, new productions with new casts, costumes, new script edits and fresh ideas and stage designs each time, but this one feels very different. Whilst I’ve played Macbeth before several times for theatre tours and private bookings at schools and dining experiences over the years, I was not originally planning to be the tyrannical king this year, but after an unexpected reshuffle of casting, it’s been quite a pleasant surprise to end up taking on the role myself again. I am always amazed at the sheer number of interpretations Shakespeare’s works present and we as a company are so excited for the opportunity to explore new ideas and concepts for Shakespeare’s most notorious anti-hero once more.”