Macy Gray offers “special” Bexhill date

Macy Gray

Festival director Ian Bowden said: “We are so looking forward to what will be such a wonderful evening.

"Due to the pandemic we had to reschedule our original concert date with Macy from June 20 2021 to the new date, but as they say, some things in life are worth waiting for, and I can promise that Macy will not disappoint her army of loyal fans.

“That unmistakable rasp, unshakable grasp on soul and funky spirit have ensured Macy Gray her status as a 21st-century icon since her arrival with the triple-platinum How Life Is in 1999.

“Selling over 25 million total albums globally, winning a GRAMMY Award and two BRIT Awards, collaborating with everyone from Ariana Grande to Galactic, and enchanting fans all over the world, her voice has consistently resounded throughout pop culture.

“Hailing from Canton, Ohio, Macy remains a force of nature, selling out venues in every corner of the globe two decades into her storied career.

“Most recently, 2016's Stripped earmarked a creative high point, gaining unanimous acclaim from Vogue, Vice and many more.

“Now her tenth full-length album, RUBY (Artistry Music/Mack Avenue) reaffirms that signature rarity millions continue to treasure.

“Channelling the spirit of the grimy R&B and smoky jazz closest to her heart, Macy made a leap forward by looking back to formative inspirations.

"However, she updated those elements with enriched, entrancing, and enigmatic soundscapes brought to life by producers Johan Carlsson, Tommy Brown and Tommy Parker Lumpkins.

“Take the first single Sugar Daddy.

"Co-written with none other than pop superstar Meghan Trainor, the track swings from jazzy piano into a cooing verse that's as sweet as it is sassy.

“Macy's talents resound beyond music as well.

"She starred in Tyler Perry's Black Reel Award-winning For Coloured Girls and has graced the screen everywhere from Brotherly Love, Paper Boy, Lackawanna Blues and Cardboard Boxer to Netflix’s hit Fuller House.”

Ian added: “Support on the evening will be from Hastings DJ Bad Mutha Funker spinning the best Soul and Funk guaranteed to get you into the groove, so remember to bring your dancing shoes.

“There is still limited availability for both seated and standing tickets.

"You can buy tickets online at wwwryejazz.com.”

This year’s festival features Curtis Stigers, Aug 26, St Mary's Church, Rye; Stanley Jordan, Aug 27, St Mary's Church, Rye; Roachford, Aug 27, St Mary's Church, Rye; Mud Morganfield, Aug 28, St Mary's Church, Rye; Imelda May, Aug 28, St Mary's Church, Rye; and Roberto Fonseca Trio, Aug 29, St Mary's Church, Rye.

This year’s is the tenth anniversary festival.