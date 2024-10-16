MARK HASKINS: "The Star Attraction"

One of the biggest names in UK wrestling is heading to Sussex in half term.

Former American TNA and ROH International Cup winner Mark Haskins is set to top the bill at the Charmandean Centre, Worthing, on October 27.

Haskins has come a long way since he cut his teeth on Premier Promotions shows. “It’s been a mad ride. I’ve wrestled in Japan, America, Canada, Poland, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Malta, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, The Netherlands. I’ve performed in front of 15 people in a community centre and 20,000 people at Madison Square Garden.”

Now “The Star Attraction”, as he is often billed, is back in action for the country’s No.1 matchmakers on the first anniversary show at Worthing’s premier wrestling venue that has drawn half a dozen sell-out crowds since it held its first event 12 months ago.

Haskins, who won the Worthing Trophy in 2018 when he defeated Doug Williams in a fight to the finish, will be bidding to add the Premier Wrestling Federation mid-heavyweight championship to his list of honours when he climbs through the ropes on the Sunday afternoon spectacular.

In what promises to be one of the big bouts of the year, Haskins faces another top international star, “The Adonis” Danny Duggan, who is back in action in British rings after a wrestling tour of Japan.

Tickets on line from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by phone 0333 666 3366. Reserved seating, free parking and discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets.