Marcus McCoan is supporting Natalie Imbruglia at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion
After a spell writing for Korean mega-group BTS, singer-songwriter Marcus McCoan is back working on his own career – and is supporting Natalie Imbruglia on tour, with dates including Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Friday, October 14 at 7pm.
“I had a few years when I was doing my own artist’s projects but then I got a bit sidetracked. I think I was on my way-ish but then I got a chance to write for BTS. They were a South Korean band that absolutely exploded. They have broken up now. They just came to the end of their run but they were massive.
“At first it was because of someone that I knew in terms of their production team and they just sent out a brief saying these were the kinds of songs that they wanted. They said that if they like them, they would do them but if they didn't like them, nothing would happen so it was a bit of a risk and then a few years ago on New Year's Eve I had a call from my friend saying that they were looking for certain types of songs and so I drove up overnight from Cornwall to London and spent four days writing. It was still a risk because if they didn't like the songs, then obviously nothing would happen but they liked two of them and they put one of my songs from that batch on three albums. Obviously I couldn't really say no and it was great to work with them but I was always at the same time wanting to make my journey back to being my own artist again and that's what's happening now. I'm getting songs together for an album. We're making plans as to how to release them. We will release a number of singles and by the time we have released four or five singles, there will be an EP. I never imagined anything more than an EP or a mini album for the first thing but definitely an album, 100 per cent that's the plan at some point.
“I would say that with my music I started off quite traditional. It used to be just me and an acoustic guitar but I always craved a bit more and I started learning production myself. It’s producer pop but with an element of traditional songwriting, electro pop maybe you could say.
Most Popular
“I try to spin every situation positively in my music. Even if I'm writing about a bad situation, I offer a positive take on it. I want my audiences to feel euphoric and I want to feel euphoric. It just feels right. In life I'm that person that wants to feel the positive.”