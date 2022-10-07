Marcus McCoan is supporting Natalie Imbruglia at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion

“At first it was because of someone that I knew in terms of their production team and they just sent out a brief saying these were the kinds of songs that they wanted. They said that if they like them, they would do them but if they didn't like them, nothing would happen so it was a bit of a risk and then a few years ago on New Year's Eve I had a call from my friend saying that they were looking for certain types of songs and so I drove up overnight from Cornwall to London and spent four days writing. It was still a risk because if they didn't like the songs, then obviously nothing would happen but they liked two of them and they put one of my songs from that batch on three albums. Obviously I couldn't really say no and it was great to work with them but I was always at the same time wanting to make my journey back to being my own artist again and that's what's happening now. I'm getting songs together for an album. We're making plans as to how to release them. We will release a number of singles and by the time we have released four or five singles, there will be an EP. I never imagined anything more than an EP or a mini album for the first thing but definitely an album, 100 per cent that's the plan at some point.