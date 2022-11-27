Special guests at Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne on November 30 are the Mark Crooks Quartet.

Mark Crooks Quartet

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Much in demand as both leader and sideman, Mark works in a wide variety of musical settings including jazz, big band, classical, shows and recording sessions on clarinet and saxophone. At Eastbourne he'll be mainly showcasing the clarinet, underused in most current jazz line-ups, though he'll be picking up his tenor saxophone for some numbers.

“Mark is a member of the award-winning Back to Basie Orchestra and the celebrated John Wilson Orchestra, with which he has played regularly at the BBC Proms. He was the featured clarinet soloist in the TV special A Swingin’ Christmas and also the JWO’s Gershwin in Hollywood album, recorded live at the Royal Albert Hall in 2016. He has performed with artists ranging from Tony Bennett to Sir Simon Rattle, Lady Gaga to Dame Cleo Laine, at venues from Ronnie Scott's in London to the Lincoln Center in New York.

“Mark's fellow musicians at the Fishermen's Club on November 30 are all stalwarts of the UK jazz scene: Colin Oxley (guitar), Simon Thorpe (double bass) and Matt Home (drums). Together they'll be playing a programme of swinging standards and show tunes, with plenty of improvisation and loads of feel-good factor. Perfect for a winter evening.

