Martin Simpson plays Emsworth date

Martin Simpson

The concert is produced by WemsFest and tickets are available from Bookends, Harbour Records and wegottickets.com

Spokesman Mark Ringwood said: “Sheffield-based, and known worldwide for his prowess as a guitarist, Martin Simpson can well lay claim to having led a busy, successful, and eventful career since dropping out of college in 1970.

Have you read: This is why the impact of Covid on the theatre could be huge “Determined to become a full-time musician he left his Scunthorpe home with a rucksack, a banjo and an acoustic guitar. By 1976 he had recorded his first of more than 23 solo albums and started on a career which would see him grace 20 albums as a session guitarist and collaborate on nine other albums. He joined The Albion Band, toured with June Tabor and recorded three albums with her. In 1987 he moved to the USA and married American musician Jessica Radcliffe, founded a recording label with her and embarked on diverse musical projects which brought him into the studio with Chinese pipa player Wu Man and Welsh singer Julie Murphy.

How to save money at the cinema - all you need to know“Upon returning to the UK in the early 2000s his career really started to take off in 2004 when he was nominated for Folk Album of the Year but went home from the ceremony with Best Musician Award – something he’s been nominated for nine times consecutively.

“Four years later his album Prodigal Son won the BBC Best Folk Album of the Year Award and he performed on Later…with Jools Holland followed in 2008 with a half-hour set as part of The Proms.”