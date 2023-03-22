Matt Ridley is Jazz Hastings guest

Highly-praised double bass player and guitarist Matt Ridley will be appearing at the next monthly session of Jazz Hastings on Tuesday, April 4 along with his band The Antidote, whose music aims to bridge the divide between contemporary jazz, classical music and progressive rock.

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “As ever, the gig will take place at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.

“Matt began his musical journey on piano aged six, gravitated to bass guitar in his mid-teens and began gigging professionally when he was 19. In 2001 he enrolled at Trinity College of Music and began learning the double bass, the instrument he used for his final recital before graduating with an honours degree in jazz studies and winning the Trinity College Friends in New York award. Since then, he has performed internationally and at many of London's most celebrated venues – the Purcell Room, Cadogan Hall, Ronnie Scott’s, King’s Place, the Barbican, the Union Chapel and the Brixton Academy.

“As a band leader, Matt released his debut album Thymos in 2013, which was praised for showing compositional and improvisational chutzpah. His follow-up album Matta was released in February 2016. Building on the melodic, rhythmically inventive style of Thymos, the album received four-star reviews across the board. The quartet were hailed as one of Britain’s very finest contemporary quartets.

Matt Ridley and The Antidote - Rob Blackham/Blackham Images