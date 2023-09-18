Maverick guitarist: music for the turning of the seasons In Lewes

Maverick guitar virtuoso, composer and storyteller Richard Durrant is back in Lewes to mark the turning of the seasons with a concert of eclectic, acoustic music to mark the autumn Equinox.Shoreham based Durrant, one of the finest guitarists of his generation, will perform at St Michael’s Church on 21st September.

Included will be his own guitar originals, choice moments from the acoustic/classical repertoire and Bach on the ukulele.

This short series of concerts features guitar music to reflect the intensity of Summer and the gentle beauty of a new Autumn. This follows on from Richards 850 mile midsummer tour across the UK towing his show on a bicycle and trailer.Says Richard: “I’ve spent a lot of time in this magical Sussex town. As a teenager I worked locally as a farm labourer, and having a birthday close to Bonfire Night I could sense the growing excitement in the twittens of Lewes as the autumn nights drew in.

“Much later on, after leaving the RCM, I performed at Lewes Castle and in the Town Hall so it feels great to be making a return visit to play in the beautiful church of St Michaels’ with its very guitar friendly acoustic.”

“I’m also hoping to make a pilgrimage to a certain brewery on the banks of the Ouse. And I have often wondered when Miles Jenner will be canonised for his work producing those rather fine ales….”.

Richard added: “ I’ll begin the concert with the vivid warmth of the Spanish and South American guitar and then head north for suitably autumnal British folk and my own homespun works. Once again I’ll also include an entire Bach Suite on the ukulele.”

Richard Durrant is a musician who defies categorisation. He is one of the leading guitar virtuosos of his generation. He performs standing up, barefoot and writes a high proportion of his own concert music.

Richard performs worldwide. He’s celebrated in Paraguay for his playing of the music of Agustin Barrios and his unique approach to Bach on guitar, tenor guitar and ukulele have received critical acclaim. His compositions include a ukulele concerto Six Grooves for Ukulele and The Girl at the Airport for guitar and strings. In the UK Richard has appeared on BBC Radio 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 Music

Richard’s double A side single Love Song for Europe also goes live on all streaming platforms at sunrise on the Equinox (21st September). This was recorded in Richard’s studio on Shoreham Beach, Sussex. All proceeds will go to UNICEF.

RICHARD DURRANT GUITAR AND UKULELE RECITAL

The maverick virtuoso, storyteller and one of the finest guitarists of his generation marks the arrival of the autumn equinox with an unusual concert of acoustic music.

21 SEP 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

St Michael's Church

158 High St, Lewes BN7

Tickets: £20 full price, £5 under 18s