Mayo Wynne Baxter will be key sponsor for Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival in 2023

Leading regional law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has announced it is sponsoring Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival this year to support the important cultural venue as it entertains more than 600,000 residents and visitors a year.

Brighton Dome by Carlotte Luke.

Brighton Dome has welcomed the support, saying it will go towards funding its year-round comedy programme, a new networking scheme focussed on artists and the creative industry and its Create Music education service, which brings music and arts education to children and young people across the region.

The registered charity provides a year-round itinerary of performing arts from its Grade I & II Listed setting within the grounds of the Royal Pavilion Estate, as well as the annual Brighton Festival from 6th to 28th May 2023 – the largest curated multi-arts festival in England.

Martin Williams, deputy chief executive partner, Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “From a personal point of view I am very excited about this partnership with Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival.

“As someone who worked in the arts before becoming a solicitor, I think it is most important that a much underfunded but valued sector receives valuable support.

“It is essential for a destination like Brighton to be able to host prestigious events such as the comedy programme. The draw is huge and helping to sustain this event, while at the same time having our name so fully associated with it, is something that Mayo Wynne Baxter is looking forward to.

“As the refurbishment of Brighton Dome comes to fruition, there is a need to transform it into a hub of activity and this is where the creative industries network comes into its own. Creativity is the lifeblood of the city, and this initiative will give it a tremendous boost. We care passionately about creating connections and a community which will help this area to thrive.

“The support we are giving Create Music makes me very proud. Giving young people opportunities to explore music is crucial for nurturing the creative talent from which we all gain so much fulfilment.”

Brighton Dome’s year-round comedy programme has previously featured comedians such as James Acaster, Jimmy Carr and Russell Kane.

The refurbished Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre will continue to host live performances and networking events and a new space, Anita’s Room, will provide a venue for local, national and international artists and organisations to research, experiment and create bold and courageous work.

Create Music is the region’s leading provider of high-quality, inclusive music and arts education for young people, reaching 19,500 students, from 272 schools across the whole of Brighton & Hove and East Sussex.

Andrew Comben, chief executive, Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival said: “We create, present and host over 600 events annually, reaching audiences of more than 600,000. We are looking forward to welcoming even more people this year, as we open refurbished venues and offer a huge range of art and entertainment for everyone, demonstrating the power of culture to enliven cities and bring communities together.

“Mayo Wynne Baxter’s generous support means we can continue this vital work within the Brighton and Hove community, and beyond.”