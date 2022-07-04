Meet “the guitarist who plays standing up” at the Festival of Chichester

Zoe Barnett

Zoe Barnett’s distinction is that she is “the guitarist who plays standing up” – as you will see when she returns to her home city of Chichester for a recital with her mother and fellow guitarist Linda Kelsall-Barnett.

They will be offering a Festival of Chichester concert on Friday, July 8 at 7.30pm at Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, an evening promising a wide range of repertoire to include works played on 19th-century guitars and more recent compositions on modern instruments. Tickets £12 and £5 from the Festival of Chichester online.

Zoe has just completed her undergraduate degree at the Royal College of Music and is now continuing there for her masters and embarking on a solo guitar career.

“I actually did five years there because I got an injury to my back in my final year. My spine was twisted. It's all sorted now but because of it I ended up playing guitar standing up and that's what I do now instead of sitting down. It is a really big thing for me now, a big part of my development and my individuality. It's basically more comfortable. It keeps my back aligned and it's just how I am but personally I now find it just a lot more engaging to be standing up and I wish that more people would do it! It gives me more freedom to play and move around and I don't think I'd be working on the way that I am trying to work, trying to develop the performative of side, if I weren't standing up.

“My injury is manageable now. I have figured out how to handle it. But some people have been saying would I go back to playing sitting now. But I don't think I that I would do that now. The college have been really supportive and it's nice that people now notice me is the guitarist that stands up!”