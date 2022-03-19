Metrononomy confirm Worthing date

Metronomy

They play the Assembly Hall & Richmond Room.

Ticket link - https://www.eventim.co.uk/event/metronomy-worthing-assembly-hall-14792381/?affiliate=XAT

Spokesman Thom Milner-Smith said: “Metronomy release their seventh studio album Small World via Because Music. The nine-track project includes the previously released singles It's good to be back, which confronts the common platitude coming out of the pandemic, and Things will be fine, that grapples with harnessing hopeful, sunny optimism in the face of difficult situations. The project also follows their previous EP Posse EP Volume 1 released last year.

“Small World is an album that sees Metronomy return to simple pleasures, nature, and an embracing in part of more pared down, songwriterly sonics, all while asking broader existential questions: which feels at least somewhat rooted in the period of time during which it was made – 2021.

“Finding appreciation in nature and our roots, while reappraising the things we value as we get older are all things that are part and parcel of the human experience: though it has all felt accelerated and emphasised in this past year or so. Through the tumultuous ebb and flow of the years, Metronomy continues to endure, and Joe Mount’s ability as a songwriter, arranger and producer shines through on Small World, evergreen.”

